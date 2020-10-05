Hocus Pocus Tops Weekend Box Office Charts 27 Years After Initial Release

Nearly 30 years after its original release, the beloved 1993 film Hocus Pocus has reached the top of the American film box office charts, taking in $1.9 million this past weekend in 2,570 theaters.

Disney rereleased Hocus Pocus this weekend and it reached the No. 2 spot, just behind Christopher Nolan's Tenet. While there isn't much competition in cinemas, Hocus Pocus has already aired (for free) during Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween movie marathon, and is scheduled to air a total of 14 times between now and October 31. Drive-ins are reportedly where the bulk of Hocus Pocus's grosses are coming from, according to Deadline.

Released in July 1993, Hocus Pocus has become a cult-classic over the years after initially slipping at the box office. The movie, directed by Kenny Ortega, stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches who are mistakenly resurrected by a young boy in Salem on Halloween. A sequel, directed by Adam Shankman, is in the works at Disney Plus.

Watch Hocus Pocus here.