Hear Claybourne Elder and Christina Bianco Sing "Color and Light" From Sondheim Unplugged

Yellow Sound Label will release the first of a three-volume set titled Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions on Friday, December 1. Listen to one of the tracks — "Color and Light," performed by Claybourne Elder and Christina Bianco, below:

Sondheim Unplugged, created by Phil Geoffrey Bond and music-directed by Joseph Goodrich, is the long-running New York City cabaret revue that features Sondheim's music performed only by vocalists and their piano accompanist. The first edition is a two-disc set which also features Sondheim standards like "Broadway Baby," "Old Friends," "Good Thing Going," and "Send in the Clowns," alongside deeper cuts like "The Boy From...," "Ariadne," "What More Do I Need," and "Sooner or Later."

In addition to Elder and Bianco, performers include Nicholas Rodriguez, Brian Charles Rooney, Teri Ralston, Liz McCartney, Sally Mayes, Danielle Ferland, Alton Fitzgerald White, and Annie Golden.

The second volume in the series will be released on March 22, 2022, marking the late Sondheim's 92nd birthday, with the third album dropping on June 1, 2022.

Preorder Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions — Volume One here (paid link).

Sondheim died on Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.