Harvey Fierstein-Led Hairspray Live! Will Stream for Free This Weekend; Watch Here

NBC's 2016 broadcast of Hairspray Live! will stream for free this weekend via the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel. It will stream for 48 hours beginning at 2pm ET on Friday, May 29. Watch below:

Newcomer Maddie Baillio and Tony winner Harvey Fierstein lead the cast as Tracy Turnblad and Edna Turnblad, along with Garrett Clayton (Link Larkin), Ariana Grande (Penny Pingleton), Dove Cameron (Amber Von Tussle), Jennifer Hudson (Motormouth Maybelle), Martin Short (Wilbur Turnblad), Derek Hough (Corny Collins), Kristin Chenoweth (Velma Von Tussle), Sean Hayes (Mr. Pinky), Andrea Martin (Prudy Pingleton), Rosie O'Donnell (Gym Teacher), Ephraim Sykes (Seaweed), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Little Inez), Billy Eichner (Rob Barker), and Paul Vogt (Mr. Spritzer).

Directed by Kenny Leon with Alex Rudzinski directing for television, the live telecast was produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron with Jerry Mitchell reprising his Broadway choreography. Fierstein penned the screenplay from Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell's book (based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters). Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman are the songwriters. The production had musical direction by Lon Hoyt, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Mary Vogt, sound by Tom Davis, and lighting by Allen Branton.