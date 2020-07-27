Hamilton's Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join Voice Cast of Apple's Central Park

Broadway vet Emmy Raver-Lampman will assume the role of Molly Tillerman in the second season of the Apple animated series Central Park.

Molly, a biracial character, was voiced during the first season by Kristen Bell. The recasting comes after the Central Park creative team and Bell made the decision to recast the role with a Black or biracial actor in June.

Raver-Lampman is an original cast member of Hamilton, and has also been seen in Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, A Night with Janis Joplin, and Gun and Powder. She plays the role of Allison Hargreeves on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

Central Park also features the voice talents of her Hamilton colleagues Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Molly's father Owen, and Daveed Diggs.