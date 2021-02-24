Hamilton Funko Pop Figures to Be Released This Summer

Funko will release a line of Hamilton figurines in June 2021.

The Funko Pop figures will depict original stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelia, Phillipa Soo as Eliza, and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy. The vinyl collectibles are costumed in replicas of Paul Tazewell designs. An additional Hamilton figurine will be available as an exclusive through Walmart.

The figures will be sold via the Hamilton merchandise store and other retailers, with an exact release date to be announced.