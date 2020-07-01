TheaterMania Logo
Crossword: Take a Break and Try to Solve Our Hamilton Puzzle

Get ready to watch the Broadway blockbuster in your living room with this Hamilton-themed crossword.

Cast members from the Broadway production of Hamilton. If you know the name of the actor in purple, you have an answer to one of this puzzle's clues.
(© Joan Marcus)

This is the weekend a lot of theater folks have been waiting for. The filmed version of Hamilton, featuring the original cast, will become available to watch at home on July 3. If part of your holiday plans include time inside (that'll be the case for many of us), watching this blockbuster is the perfect way to celebrate — along with a little time spent with this Hamilton crossword. You don't have to wait for it. Try it now. And after you puzzle your way through Broadway and American history, find out how to watch the show and check out more Hamilton content in our Hamilton guide. We hope it leaves you "Satisfied." Happy puzzling!

Scroll down to see the answers.














































Answers

Across: 2. SHOT 3. PROMPT 6. MIRANDA 8. OFFICE 10. AARONBURR 13. DUEL 14. SONDHEIM 15. SOO 16. DISNEYPLUS 17. CHERNOW 19. GEORGE 20. DARK 22. SUBWAY 23. DIGGS

Down: 1. ROOM 4. PHILIP 5. ODOMJR 7. ALEXANDER 9. CHRISTOPHER 11. AUDITION 12. ELEVEN 14. SCHUYLER 18. WINGS 21. OBAMA

