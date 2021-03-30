Vaccination Eligibility Extended to New Yorkers Age 30 and Up Starting Today

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that beginning today, New York adults age 30 and over are eligible to schedule appointments for and receive Covid-19 vaccinations. In addition, next Tuesday New Yorkers age 16 and up will also become eligible. The news was announced on the governor's Twitter account yesterday afternoon.

The expanded eligibility for New Yorkers follows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement last Thursday that plans are being made to help get Broadway and off-Broadway reopened by this fall.

According to the mayor, New York City will open dedicated Covid-19 vaccination sites on Broadway for the theater industry, with a mobile vaccination unit dedicated to off-Broadway workers. These sites will be staffed by veteran theater industry workers.

Additionally, the city is developing plans with the Broadway community to manage crowds before and after shows, and will open pop-up Covid testing sites in the area of the major theaters. De Blasio is now calling upon New York State to issue guidelines for theater workers in terms of mask usage, and how to use proof of vaccination or negative testing to ensure that everyone can return to work and that crowds can return in the fall.

Further details about the plan will be announced in the coming weeks. "We will move heaven and earth to bring Broadway back," de Blasio said.



