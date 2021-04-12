Godot, With Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, and Tariq Trotter, Set for May

Off-Broadway's the New Group has announced a May 6 streaming premiere of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot.

Ethan Hawke (Vladimir), John Leguizamo (Estragon), Wallace Shawn (Lucky), Tariq Trotter (Pozzo), and Drake Bradshaw (Boy) make up the cast of Scott Elliott's production, which is presented in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. It is part of the company's New Group Off Stage streaming venture.

Waiting for Godot is co-produced by MiLa Media, with associate direction by Monet, production design by Derek McLane, costumes by Qween Jean, sound by Justin Ellington, cinematography by Kramer Morgenthau, and editing by Yonatan Weinstein.