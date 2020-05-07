Gillian Anderson Streetcar, Tom Hiddleston Coriolanus to Stream for Free

London's National Theatre has announced four more free streaming productions throughout May and June.

The Gillian Anderson-led 2014 production of A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Benedict Andrews, will begin streaming on May 21. The Young Vic/Joshua Andrews production of the Tennessee Williams classic features Anderson as Blanche, Ben Foster as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby as Stella.

The Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare's Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role, will be streamed beginning June 4. Directed by Josie Rourke, the production also features Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, and Mark Gatiss.

On May 14, the National Theatre will stream Bijan Sheibani's production of Inua Ellams's Barber Shop Chronicles, filmed in January 2018 with a cast including Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Cyril Nri, and Sule Rimi. Jeremy Herrin's production of This House by James Graham, featuring Phil Daniels, Reece Dinsdale, Charles Edwards, and Vincent Franklin, will stream beginning May 28.

All productions will be free and screened live at 2pm ET and will then be available on demand for seven days.