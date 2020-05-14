New Elizabeth Swados Album to Be Released by Ghostlight Records

Ghostlight Records will release The Liz Swados Project, an album featuring newly recorded songs written by late composer Elizabeth Swados, on digital and streaming formats on Friday, May 22.

Vocalists on the album include Starr Busby, Sophia Anne Caruso, Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Jo Lampert, Preston Martin, Rachael Duddy, Alicia Olatuja, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Hannah Whitney, Ali Stroker, Dara Orland, the Bengsons, Heather Christian, Michael R. Jackson, Taylor Mac, Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, and the late Michael Friedman, among others. Kris Kukul serves as musical director.

Among Swados's projects represented on the album are Runaways, Alice in Concert, Nightclub Cantata, and Nomad. Fourteen of the 19 tracks have never before been recorded.