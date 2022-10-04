Gaten Matarazzo, Paul Alexander Nolan, and More Join Parade at New York City Center

Complete casting has been announced for New York City Center's upcoming gala production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Tony-winning musical Parade. As previously announced, the cast will be led by Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Leo and Lucile Frank, with performances running from November 1-6. Michael Arden directs.

Rounding out the cast (in alphabetical order) are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.

Parade, which premiered in 1998 at Lincoln Center Theater, dramatizes the trial, imprisonment, and eventual lynching of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused of raping and murdering a teenage employee in Georgia in the early 1900s. The musical earned nine Tony nominations, winning two awards for Book and Score.