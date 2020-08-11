Frank Wood, Denis O'Hare, and More to Star in Reading of Righteous

The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center and Burke-Cohen Entertainment will present a live virtual reading of Jeff Cohen's new play Righteous on Monday, August 24, at 7:30pm ET.

The reading stars Tony Award winners Frank Wood and Denis O'Hare, Tony Award nominees Johanna Day, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, and Richard Kind, SAG Award nominee Peter Jacobson and Drama Desk Award winner Ned Eisenberg. Also featured in the cast are Jimmy Burke and Dee Pelletier. Shana Cooper directs.

The play is described as follows: "What would you do if you learned that your country planned to exterminate an entire race of people? That is the horrible question faced by Eduard Schulte, a captain of German industry and member of Hitler's inner circle. Righteous is the true story of the man who sounded the alarm of Hitler's plan to murder all the Jews in Europe."

The reading will be presented in association with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Florida Holocaust Museum, the United Jewish Association of Toronto, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

The reading is free, but registration is required. You can sign up here.