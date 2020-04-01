Former Drama Desk President William Wolf Dies of Coronavirus Complications

William Wolf, a noted arts critic and 22nd president of the Drama Desk, died Saturday, March 28, from coronavirus complications.

Wolf was part of a golden age in magazine journalism in New York City. From 1964-80, he was the film critic for Cue Magazine, and later became a contributing editor and critic at New York Magazine after it merged with Cue. For four years, 1984-88, he served as the syndicated film critic and columnist for the Gannett newspaper chain.

He is the author of several books, including The Marx Brothers and Landmark Films: The Cinema and Our Century, written with his wife, Lillian Kramer Wolf. He taught film classes in multiple departments at New York University for decades, and his interviews with actors, directors, producers, ranging from Charlie Chaplin to Ingmar Bergman, are housed in the William Wolf Film and Theater Interview Collection at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Wolf served as president of the Drama Desk for four years and previously served for two years on its nominating committee. He is survived by his wife, Lillian.