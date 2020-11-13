Flashback Friday: Vanessa Hudgens Got Lost During a Performance of Gigi

It's been over five years since Vanessa Hudgens made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of Gigi — but she'll never forget the night when the Neil Simon Theatre went white. A broken glass set off a chain of events that led to some blank stares between Hudgens and her costar Corey Cott. It's anyone's guess if the audience sensed trouble, but needless to say, Hudgens definitely needed some champagne after that performance.