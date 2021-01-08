Flashback Friday: Tina Fey, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, and More Take Mean Girls to the Tonys
Look back on the show's run in our 2018 video.
Last night, Mean Girls dropped the bomb that it wouldn't be reopening on Broadway after the shutdown ends. Today, we're looking back at the show's creation process. The day after they received their 2018 Tony nominations, creators Tina Fey and Casey Nicholaw, and nominated cast members Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, and Grey Henson, sat down with TheaterMania to discuss this collaborative process. Watch below:
Loading...