Flashback Friday: Remembering Broadway's Other Bob Dylan Musical

Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country, a jukebox musical using the songs of Bob Dylan, opened last night at the Belasco Theatre. This production isn't the first time Dylan's music has made it to Broadway, though. In 2006, Movin' Out choreographer Twyla Tharp presented her Dylan-inspired circus musical The Times They Are A-Changin' at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. With a cast led by Michael Arden, it was a wild show that only ran for 28 performances. Here's a clip of Arden and company performing "Like a Rolling Stone" on The View.