Flashback Friday: Rebecca Naomi Jones and Daniel Breaker in Broadway's Passing Strange

Twelve years ago today, Stew and Heidi Rodewald's Tony-winning musical Passing Strange opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. Though it only played 165 performances, the musical lives on in the form of a concert film directed by Spike Lee (who's also bringing David Byrne's American Utopia to the big screen). Here, in honor of this anniversary, are Passing Strange stars Rebecca Naomi Jones and Daniel Breaker singing "Come Down Now."