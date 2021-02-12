Our Montage of Broadway's Most Romantic Moments Is All You Need on Valentine's Day
Break out the bubbly and slip into something a little more comfortable.
Broadway knows a thing or two about romance. Where else can you see a pair of lovers soar above Agrabah on a magical carpet and another couple experience depths of emotion beneath the Paris Opera House? Don't take our word for it. If you need proof that Broadway is the most romantic place on earth, just dim the lights, scatter a few rose petals, and hit play on our montage of some of the most romantic Broadway moments.
