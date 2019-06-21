Flashback Friday: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, Leslie Odom Jr. in Tick, Tick...BOOM!

When the news broke that Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming film of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...BOOM! had been acquired by Netflix, we decided it was time to look back on the 2014 Encores! Off-Center production in which he starred. The three-hander featured an illustrious cast; joining the pre-Hamilton Miranda was his soon-to-be Tony-winning costar Leslie Odom Jr., and his future Chicago Angelia, Karen Olivo (now of Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Check it out below.