Flashback Friday: Hal Prince's Cabaret at the 1966 Tony Awards

The world lost one of Broadway's most influencial figures Wednesday morning with the passing of Harold Prince, who directed and produced many of the Great White Way's most celebrated musicals over the past half-century, including The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Sweeny Todd, Evita, and Cabaret. This week, we're looking back on his illustrious career with a clip of the original Broadway cast of Cabaret performing "Willkommen" at the 1966 Tony Awards. Check it out below.