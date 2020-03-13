Flashback Friday: Learn the Symptoms of a Cold From "Adelaide's Lament"

Humor is a good medicine for these dark times. As we all contend with fear and angst regarding current world events, we realized we could use a laugh, and thought you might need one, too. So this week, we're flashing back to Vivian Blaine singing "Adelaide's Lament" from Guys & Dolls, written by Frank Loesser in a simpler time, when the symptoms of a common cold could just occur from not getting married after a 14-year engagement.