Twelve years ago, Mel Brooks's musical Young Frankenstein made its Broadway debut with a starry cast led by Roger Bart, Sutton Foster, Megan Mullally, and Shuler Hensley. To mark the occasion, go back in time and see Mullally, who took on the role originated onscreen by Madeline Kahn, singing the bawdy "Deep Love" to Hensley, as the iconic monster.