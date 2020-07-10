Flashback Friday: Donny Osmond and His Brothers Perform in Sweden in 1967
As you get ready to watch Donny this weekend in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, take a look back him as the smallest member of this Osmond quintet.
Donny Osmond has been performing with his family since he was a youngster. This weekend you'll be able to watch him online in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, but in the clip below you'll see him singing and dancing with four of his brothers (he's the littlest of the five) on a Swedish TV show from 1967. Even at the age of 9, Donny Osmond already knew how to work a crowd. Have a look here:
