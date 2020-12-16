Filmed West End Production of Kinky Boots to Stream Free This Weekend

The filmed West End production of Kinky Boots will stream for free this weekend via the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel. It will air worldwide, excluding Australia and Japan, beginning at 2pm ET on Friday, December 18, and will be available for 48 hours.

Kinky Boots features original West End stars Killian Donnelly and Olivier winner Matt Henry as Charlie and Lola, alongside Natalie McQueen, Sean Needham, Cordelia Farnworth, and Antony Reed.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots has a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the 2005 film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Read our review of the taped production here.