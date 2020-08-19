Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane to Release Showtunes Album

Family Guy creator and Grammy-nominated vocalist Seth MacFarlane will release his sixth studio album, Great Songs From Stage & Screen, on August 28 on the Republic Records/Verve Records label. The album is conducted and orchestrated by Bruce Broughton.

Recorded at the Abbey Road studios, MacFarlane's musicians included Chuck Berghofer (bass), Peter Erskine (drums), Larry Koonse (guitar), Dan Higgins (alto sax), and Tom Ranier (piano). Together with members of the John Wilson Orchestra, composer and producer Joel McNeely and engineer, Rich Breen, MacFarlane deftly weaved songs of theatrical and filmic origins into a collection that harks back to Hollywood's Golden Age. The physical CD of the album will be available October 9.

The set covers compositions by revered musical writing legends that include Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Lerner and Loewe, and Henry Mancini. Songs include "I Loved You Once in Silence" (Camelot), "Ten Minutes Ago" (Cinderella), "Love Is Only Love" (Mame/Hello, Dolly!), "Mind If I Make Love to You?" (High Society), and "All Er Nothin'" (Oklahoma!), among others.