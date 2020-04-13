EXCLUSIVE: Watch Lesli Margherita and Little Did I Know Podcast's Quarantine Performance

The stars of the musical podcast Little Did I Know have released a new quarantine performance of the song "Something to Remember." Watch the video below.

"Something to Remember" is one of 22 numbers from the series, and it's written by Dean Pitchford (Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After). The score is written by Pitchford, Heisler, and Doug Besterman (The Producers), with arrangements by Jeffrey Saver and orchestrations by Michael Morris. The series is based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell.

Among the cast are Lesli Margherita, Laura Marano, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui, Casey Breves, Alex Blue, Jennifer Blood, and E. Clayton Cornelious.

Little Did I Know is the story of a group of friends who bring a broken-down summer theter back to life in 1976. Episodes are being released each Tuesday through May 12.