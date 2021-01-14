Exclusive: Watch Denis O'Hare in a Clip From This Week's Episode of American Gods

Tony winner Denis O'Hare will guest-star in this week's episode of the Starz series American Gods, and we've got an exclusive clip below:

Written by Moise Verneau and directed by Julian Holmes, O'Hare's appearance will air Sunday, January 17, at 8pm ET on Starz and its digital platforms. The series is based on the Neil Gaiman book and follows a war building between the "Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology." The cast of the series is led by Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane.