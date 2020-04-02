EXCLUSIVE: Take a Stretch Class With Ballet's Tiler Peck, Only on TheaterMania's Instagram

As we previously reported, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck has launched an online series of daily ballet classes on her Instagram account, @TilerPeck.

Today, we're debuting a 15-minute, low-impact stretch class designed by Peck for our audience, and you can watch it exclusively on our Instagram, @theatermania. Click here to watch, or check it out below.

This is part of Peck's #TurnItOutWithTiler series, which you can find on her Instagram, @tilerpeck, Monday-Friday.