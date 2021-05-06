Exclusive: Listen to Lillian Castillo Sing From the New Ride the Cyclone Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will release the world-premiere cast recording of the musical Ride the Cyclone this Friday, May 7. Here's a first listen to one of the tracks, "Sugarcloud," performed by cast member Lillian Castillo:

Written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, and originally directed by the late Rachel Rockwell, Ride the Cyclone tells the story of six Canadian teenagers who are killed in a freak roller coaster accident, and the mechanical fortune-telling machine that allows them to tell the story of a life interrupted. The album is produced by Maxwell, who serves as music director, conductor, arranger, and orchestrator, as well as Kevin McCollum and Morris Berchard.

In addition to Castillo, Emily Rohm, and Tiffany Tatreau, who all appeared in the show's Chicago, New York, Seattle, and Atlanta runs, the album's company includes Kholby Wardell, who has been with the production since its 2011 world premiere in Toronto, as well as writers Richmond and Maxwell, and Atlanta cast members Chas Zuffy and Scott Redmond.

The vocal ensemble also includes Sara Carlé, Richard Moody, Diane Pancel, Anne Schaefer, and Aaron Scoones. Joby Baker, Eli Bender, Adam Dobres, Adrian Dolan, Peter Dowse, Jake Helm, Nick La Riviere, Avram Devon McCagherty, Kelby MacNayr, Brooke Maxwell, Joey Smith, and Miguelito Valdes are the musicians.

Purchase the Ride the Cyclone cast album here.