EXCLUSIVE: Hear Annie Golden Sing "Spin Those Records" From Broadway Bounty Hunter

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams's Broadway Bounty Hunter tomorrow, April 24, on streaming and digital platforms. Listen to star Annie Golden sing "Spin Those Records" from the album below:

With music and lyrics by Iconis and a book by Iconis, Rubin, and Williams, Broadway Bounty Hunter received its world premiere at Barrington Stage in 2016. The off-Broadway premiere, which ran at Greenwich House Theater in 2019, was directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner. The album is produced by Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

Broadway Bounty Hunter is inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s. Annie Golden led the cast as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actor of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical is described as chronicling "a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity — and save the theater."

The off-Broadway company also included Alan H. Green as Lazarus, Brad Oscar as Mac Roundtree, Emily Borromeo as Shiro Jin, Badia Farha as Sienna, Jasmine Forsberg as Cortnie and Indigo, Omar Garibay as Spark Plug and Director, Jared Joseph as Felipe, Christina Sajous as Claudine Machine and Janessa, and Emilie Battle and Ian Coulter-Buford as swings. At certain performances, Anne L. Nathan starred in the title role.

Ghostlight will host a virtual listening party with the cast and creative team on April 24 at 8pm ET. Preorder the album here.