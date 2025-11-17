TheaterMania Logo white orange
See Photos From the Chess Opening Night

Chess starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher officially opened last night.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

November 17, 2025

Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher (© Tricia Baron)
Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher
(© Tricia Baron)

Chess starring Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Lea Michele (Glee), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) officially opened at the Imperial Theatre last night, November 16.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), and Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill).

Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, and Bryce Pinkham (© Tricia Baron)
Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, and Bryce Pinkham
(© Tricia Baron)

The revival is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

Director Michael Mayer and the cast of Chess (© Tricia Baron)
Director Michael Mayer and the cast of Chess
(© Tricia Baron)

Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar), based on an idea by Rice, and a new book by actor and writer Danny Strong (Dopesick).

Danny Strong (© Tricia Baron)
Danny Strong
(© Tricia Baron)

Read David Gordon’s review of Chess here.

The company and creative team of Chess (© Tricia Baron)
The company and creative team of Chess
(© Tricia Baron)
Aaron Tveit (© Tricia Baron)
Aaron Tveit
(© Tricia Baron)
Bryce Pinkham (© Tricia Baron)
Bryce Pinkham
(© Tricia Baron)
Hannah Cruz (© Tricia Baron)
Hannah Cruz
(© Tricia Baron)
Lea Michele (© Tricia Baron)
Lea Michele
(© Tricia Baron)
Nicholas Christopher (© Tricia Baron)
Nicholas Christopher
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 60
Renée Elise Goldsberry
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 75
Tim Rice, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulveas, and Danny Strong (© Tricia Baron)
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 80
Debra Messing
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 90
Jenn Colella
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 97
Ted McGinley and Gigi Rice
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 101
Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 124
Matt Doyle
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 128
Judy Kuhn
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 131
Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 11 16 TheaterMania Chess Arrivals 172
Ana Navarro
(© Tricia Baron)

