See Photos From the Chess Opening Night

Chess starring Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Lea Michele (Glee), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) officially opened at the Imperial Theatre last night, November 16.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Bradley Dean (A Little Night Music), and Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill).

The revival is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar), based on an idea by Rice, and a new book by actor and writer Danny Strong (Dopesick).

