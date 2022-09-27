Encores! Light in the Piazza, Starring Ruthie Ann Miles, Sets New Dates

Performances of the Adam Guettel musical will now be held in June 2023.

Ruthie Ann Miles in front of a Sunday in the Park With George backdrop

(© David Gordon)

New York City Center has announced new dates for its previously announced Encores! production of The Light in the Piazza. Due to scheduling conflicts, performances will now run from June 21-25, 2023.

The Encores! production will star Ruthie Ann Miles as Margaret Johnson. Miles won a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway revival of The King and I. She also starred as Imelda Marcos in David Byrne's Here Lies Love, which had two off-Broadway runs at the Public Theater in 2013 and 2014.

The Light in the Piazza, based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, features a book by Craig Lucas and a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel. It was produced on Broadway in 2005 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater, starring Kelli O'Hara (Clara Johnson) and Victoria Clark (Margaret Johnson) with direction by Bartlett Sher. The Lincoln Center production won six Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Actress in a Musical (Clark).

