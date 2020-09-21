Emmys 2020: Schitt's Creek Sweeps; Zendaya, Succession, Watchmen Among Top Winners

The acclaimed Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek set a record at the 2020 Emmy Awards, which were presented on Sunday, September 20, in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

For its final season, the show earned seven statues during the live telecast, taking a home a grand total of nine Emmys, the most ever for a comedy in one year. All four stars — Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy — won for their performances, making it the first time in history that any show has swept all four acting categories. The show also earned the Best Comedy title. This marked O'Hara and Eugene Levy's first time winning acting Emmys; they both have Emmys for writing the Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV.

Succession was the big drama winner, earning five Emmys, with nods for the show, actors Jeremy Strong and Cherry Jones, as well as the writing and directing. Watchmen was named Best Limited Series, with stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II taking home Emmys for their acting work.

Zendaya, star of HBO's Euphoria, made history as the youngest Emmy winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She is only the second Black actor in history to win in this category.

Additional recipients include Maya Rudolph, who took home two Emmys for her work on Big Mouth and Saturday Night Live, Eddie Murphy, for hosting Saturday Night Live, Mandy Moore, as choreographer for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Dave Chappelle for his special Sticks & Stones.

As previously reported, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made history as well, becoming the first father and daughter to win in the same year.

