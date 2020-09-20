Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones Make History as First Father-Daughter Emmy Winners

Broadway vets Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones have become the first father-daughter duo in history to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

Jasmine Cephas Jones earned her first Emmy nomination — and win — this year, for her performance in the Quibi series #FreeRayshawn. Her honor was in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. Ron Cephas Jones won his second Emmy this year for his work on NBC's This Is Us, in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

"'Legacy... what is a legacy?'" Jones tweeted in a nod to Hamilton, in which she played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. "Making History and Herstory. WOW."