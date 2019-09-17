Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Ramona Keller to Lead Brooklyn Reunion Concert

Original stars Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Ramona Keller will reunite for a one-night-only concert staging of the short-lived 2004 Broadway production of Brooklyn: The Musical on October 21 at Brooklyn Steel.

The 15th anniversary concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation. Espinosa will sing the title role, with Olivo and Keller reprising performances as Faith and Paradice. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn opened October 21, 2004 at the Plymouth Theatre and ran for 311 performances. Directed by Jeff Calhoun, the musical tells the story of Brooklyn, a Parisian orphan who travels to the United States in search of her father.