Previously Postponed Drama Desk Awards to Take Place This Saturday

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will now air on June 13 at 7:30pm ET. The special presentation will air on Spectrum News NY1, and stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

The telecast was pre-recorded before its original May 31 air date and was set to take place at the Town Hall theater in New York City and then moved to television and streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed as Black Lives Matter protests began in New York City and around the globe.

The evening will be hosted by Frank DiLella and feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, Drama Desk Award winner James Corden, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Drama Desk Award winner Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana, Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski, three-time Drama Desk Award winner Patti LuPone, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon, two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Ashley Park, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker, and five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman.

To watch the event, click here.