Diana Krall Releases New Album and "Autumn in New York" Video Today

Grammy winner Diana Krall releases her new album, This Dream Of You, today on Verve Records.

The album is the conclusion of Krall's 25-year working relationship with producer Tommy LiPuma, who died in 2017. The release features music recorded at their last sessions together, mixed for the album by Krall and engineer Al Schmitt.

The album features tracks including "Singing in the Rain," "Almost Like Being in Love," "How Deep Is the Ocean," and "Autumn in New York," which features a new music video directed by Mark Seliger.

The "Autumn in New York" video, which you can watch here, is created to raise awareness for New York Cares, the largest volunteer organization in New York City.