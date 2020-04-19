David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel Perform a Number From The Visitor

One of the many shows postponed or canceled this month was The Visitor, a new musical at the Public Theater written by Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey, and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Based on the film of the same title, the production was to star Tony winners David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel. Here's a sneak peek at what could have been, as the pair perform the number "Heart in Your Hands."