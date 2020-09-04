Daveed Diggs Discusses the Success of Hamilton with Colman Domingo

Tony winner Daveed Diggs guest stars on this week's episode of AMC's Bottomless Brunch at Colman's, a 20-minute video-chat-based show hosted by Colman Domingo. Here, Diggs discusses the success of Hamilton — and how he didn't really expect that the show would take off as well as it did. Bottomless Brunch at Colman's airs every Sunday at 2pm ET/11am PT on AMC.com.