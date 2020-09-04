Daveed Diggs Discusses the Success of Hamilton with Colman Domingo
The Tony winner guest stars on this week's episode of AMC's Bottomless Brunch at Colman's.
Tony winner Daveed Diggs guest stars on this week's episode of AMC's Bottomless Brunch at Colman's, a 20-minute video-chat-based show hosted by Colman Domingo. Here, Diggs discusses the success of Hamilton — and how he didn't really expect that the show would take off as well as it did. Bottomless Brunch at Colman's airs every Sunday at 2pm ET/11am PT on AMC.com.
