Crossword: Get Ready for a Winter Prom

School is just getting back into session, in one way or another, but we already have our sights set on December and the release of the film version of The Prom. The Tony-nominated musical, which opened on Broadway in 2018, tells the story of a high school student who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom but meets with opposition until a group of self-absorbed Broadway actors take up her cause. The show was a darling of critics and audiences, though it lasted less than a year onstage. For those who didn't get a chance to see it, the film version will stream into homes in a few months. Find out some of the movie's big stars in this mini teaser crossword, and see where it will be streaming. Happy puzzling!

Answer can be found below.























































Answers

Across: 2. BROOKS 5. NETFLIX 8. POTTS 11. ELEANOR 12. ALYSSA

Down: 1. APPLEBEES 2. BETH 3. KIDMAN 4. NEIGHBOR 6. FOSSE 7. INDIANA 9. STREEP 10. BARRY 11. EMMA