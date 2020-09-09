Crossword: A Piano Lesson With Gershwin, Berlin, and Beethoven



I love a piano. So did Irving Berlin, of course, as did George Gershwin and Beethoven. As does Hershey Felder, one of the great modern-day interpreters of those composers. This summer Felder brought two plays with music (Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Beethoven) to online audiences, and this Sunday he'll stream George Gershwin Alone – Live From Florence. With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to create a puzzle that revolves around those three titans of the piano with works ranging from classical to Broadway. So get keyed up for this crossword, and check out Hershey Felder as Gershwin this Sunday (you can find tickets here). Happy puzzling!

Answers can be found below.





















































Answers

Across: 2. FIFTH 6. WATCH 8. SERGEANT 10. FIDELIO 11. LUDWIG 13. JOY 14. SUMMERTIME 17. FOLLIES

Down: 1. ELISE 3. PARIS 4. IRA 5. ANNIE 7. CHEEKTOCHEEK 8. SHOW 9. ALLEY 12. BESS 15. SONATA 16. BLUE

Take a look at Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing "Cheek to Cheek" in the classic film Top Hat, which just turned 85: