Crossword: Find Out Which Broadway Performers Will Join This Year's Flea Market





This year, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be held virtually for the first time on Sunday, September 20. Though theater fans won't be meeting in their accustomed place, the folks behind this annual tradition have a lot of fun things planned, including silent and live auctions, and meet-and-greets with some of your favorite Broadway performers. Nearly 100 silent auction items are up for bid, including a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston, a signed edition of Barbra Striesand's Christmas CD, and more. In the spirit of the fun, this week our puzzle will clue you in to the Broadway stars who will join the event. You may even get a chance for a one-on-one with one of them. To find out who'll be there, have a go at our crossword and get excited! Happy puzzling!

For more info on the event, click here.

Answers can be found below.





























































Answers ACROSS: 2. OKLAHOMA 6. WICKED 7. VIDEO 8. FELDMAN 9. SHUBERT 10. WARREN DOWN: 1. RANNELLS 3. MRSDOUBTFIRE 4. BEETLEJUICE 5. EVA 6. WAITRESS