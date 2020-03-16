Dave Malloy Releases Ghost Quartet Pro-Shot Video Amid Coronavirus Theater Shutdown

With Broadway shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic, theater makers are releasing some of their content online for mass consumption.

Great Comet creator Dave Malloy has dropped a full, professionally shot video of his musical Ghost Quartet, recorded live in 2015 at the McKittrick Hotel. The film features the original company, made up of Malloy, Brent Arnold, Brittain Ashford, and Gelsey Bell. Annie Tippie is director and Christopher Bowser is the production and lighting designer. Watch it below: