Constantine Maroulis, Dee Snider, and More to Lead Rock of Ages Reunion Concert

Casting is announced for the live Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert, taking place Saturday, April 24.

From the original Broadway cast, the show will feature Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Adam Danheisser, James Carpinello, Lauren Molina, Andre Ward, and Michele Mais. From the original Los Angeles cast, appearances will include Laura Bell Bundy, Willam, Dan Finnerty, and James Snyder. New York Rock of Ages vets will also include Kerry Butler, Frankie Grande, Tom Lenk, Dot-Marie Jones, and Matt Wolpe. Amy Louise Pemberton will represent the West End, with Callandra Olivia and Regina LeVert from the Hollywood cast. Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

Guests will also include book writer Chris D'Arienzo, musical arranger Dave Gibbs, and Twisted Sister front man Dee Snider.

The show will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980, with performances at the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at the Bourbon Room and in New York City. Book writer D'Arienzo co-directs with original director Kristin Hanggi.

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at the Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009.

The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record 10 times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th-anniversary production at New World Stages.