We Live in Cairo Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month

Center Stage Records will release the We Live in Cairo: Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 24. We Live in Cairo, which ran last year at New York Theatre Workshop, features book, music, and lyrics by the Lazours, brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour. The album was produced by two-time Grammy and two-time Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot), with orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Assassins).

The cast recording features performances by the original off-Broadway cast: Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Michael Karadsheh (The Ally), Drew Elhamalawy (The Queen of Versailles), Rotana Tarabzouni, and John El-Jor, who was nominated for a 2024 Drama Desk Award for this performance.

We Live in Cairo, about the youth movement in Egypt during the 2011 Arab Spring, was also nominated for three Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding New Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and two Drama Desk Awards including Best Music.

Our critic called the show “a Rent for the Egyptian Revolution.”

The Lazours’s new musical, Night Side Songs, will open at Lincoln Center Theater next year. Also coming up is the world premiere of their show The Lunchbox at Berkeley Repertory Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.