Assassins Reunion at Classic Stage Company With Original, Broadway, and Revival Casts

Classic Stage Company has announced a free streaming event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, scheduled to take place Thursday, April 15 at 8pm ET. The event, which requires advanced registration, will be available through April 19.

Tell The Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will feature the full cast of Doyle's upcoming Classic Stage Company production, which was shutdown during rehearsals due to the pandemic. That cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Andy Grotelueschen, Bianca Horn, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, and Katrina Yaukey.

Also on hand will be original Assassins cast members Patrick Cassidy, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkoff, as well as 2004 Broadway revival cast members Becky Ann Baker, Mario Cantone, Michael Cerveris, Mary Catherine Garrison, Alexander Gemignani, Ken Krugman, Marc Kudisch, Anne L. Nathan, Denis O'Hare, Chris Peluso, and Sally Wilfert.

Joining Doyle and musical director Greg Jarrett will be Jerry Zaks, who staged the original production, and Joe Mantello, who staged the revival. The event will also include a conversation with Sondheim and Weidman.