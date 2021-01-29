Carly Hughes to Host Theatre Forward Gala, With Guests George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose

Theatre Forward, the nonprofit organization that supports a network of 19 prominent regional theaters across the country, will host its annual gala on February 8 at 8pm ET.

Carly Hughes (Pippin) will host the event, which will have performances and appearances by Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose, Shaina Taub, Taylor Iman Jones, the Bengsons, Branden Noel Thomas, David Henry Hwang, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Richard Thomas, Regina Taylor, Kathleen Chalfant, Will Power, and more.

The festivities will include mixed-media performances, a silent auction, and appearances from Theatre Forward partners Joseph Haj (Guthrie Theater), Robert Barry (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and Jennifer Bielstein (American Conservatory Theater).

The event is free for the public, but donations are strongly encouraged. You can do so by clicking here.