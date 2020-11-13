BTS, Katy Perry, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Featured in New Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC has announced the cast and song list for the Disney Holiday Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing on Monday, November 30 at 8pm ET.

The show will feature the following artists and songs: Andrea Bocelli ("Silent Night"), BTS ("Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"), Michael Bublé ("It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"), Ciara ("Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), Chloe x Halle ("Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"), Derek Hough and Haylely Erbert ("Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"), Julianne Hough ("Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"), Adam Lambert ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("What's This?"), Katy Perry ("I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"), P!NK ("The Christmas Song"), and Kerry Washington ("Joy to the World"). DCappella will also take part in the show.

In addition, Broadway and touring cast members from The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen will take the stage at the New Amsterdam Theatre for a performance of "Let It Go." The number will feature Caroline Bowman, Aisha Jackson, Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor, and Nicholas Ward.