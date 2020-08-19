Crossword: Missing Broadway? We Are Too, but This Puzzle Looks to Its Return

Broadway shut down quickly in the middle of March this year, while more than two dozen shows were running, and a few more had just begun previews. Sadly, none of those shows are onstage now, but they are scheduled to return next year, assuming we find a way to rein in the coronavirus. The current hiatus aside, I wanted to revisit the shows that had performances underway when Broadway went dark but that have plans to return — some are long-running favorites and some you might not be familiar with yet. In any case, we miss you, Broadway, and we're hoping for a quick return. Happy puzzling!

Answers

Across: 5. TEMPTATIONS 6. MARIA 7. DIANA 9. MINUTES 12. WARREN 13. ROUGE 16. ALADDIN 17. PHANTOM 19. SHOT 21. MEANGIRLS 23. AWAY 24. WICKED

Down: 1. DOUBTFIRE 2. PLATT 3. LEHMAN 4. BOBDYLAN 8. ALANIS 9. MORMON 10. SIMBA 11. FINCH 14. MAMA 15. POTTER 18. COMPANY 20. HADESTOWN 22. SIX