Broadway Inspirational Voices to Open Performances on Little Island, New York's Floating Park

This summer's live performances on Little Island, a brand-new park in the Hudson River, will kick off with two nights of shows by Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Taking place on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, at 8pm, the concert is called Broadway Our Way Live: On an Island in the River. Broadway Inspirational Voices founder and director Michael McElroy (who is also a Little Island artist-in-residence) will celebrate Juneteenth and his farewell concert by showcasing Broadway showtunes with premiere gospel arrangements by incoming artistic director Allen René Louis.

The two concerts will feature guest appearances by Little Island artist-in-residence Ayodele Casel, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, Broadway Dancer Garen Scribner, and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts, under the direction of co-director and BIV board co-chair Schele Williams.

Programming on the island continues on Saturday, July 3, at 5pm and 8pm, when American Ballet Theatre makes its triumphant return to the New York City stage. Additionally, the Little Orchestra Society will introduce children to the exciting world of percussion with their kid-approved program Things That Go Bang on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, at 2pm and 4pm.

On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, the World Music Institute brings the islands to Little Island for a weekend-long celebration of music and dance from island nations and territories including Cape Verde, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Hawaii, Indonesia, Ireland, Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka, and St. Vincent. Performances will take place across the island, and both days will culminate with 8pm performances in the Amph, Little Island's 687-seat amphitheater. Saturday evening will feature the Cuban rhythms of Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, plus special guests. Sunday night closes out the weekend with Jamaican dancehall legend Sister Nancy.

In accordance with New York State and CDC guidelines, Little Island can host ticketed events at full capacity and without social distancing with fully vaccinated audiences. Masks are optional. For entrance to ticketed performances, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination. Vaccination can be proved through the Excelsior Pass along with an ID or by showing their vaccination card and along with an ID.

